Earlier today, Deepika Padukone was spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. This visit has fired up speculations with regards to the duo coming together for yet another film.

Advertisement

Deepika donned a beautiful red neck jumper, with straight-fit blue jeans and hot pink heels. With a handbag to go with the outfit, the actress was clad with a mask when she was spotted at the Bhansali office.

Advertisement

As we know, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have had successful collaborations in the past with Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela and Padmaavat, and to see them collaborating again is going to be fabulous as always.

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali also enjoy a very special bond. They never miss a chance to catch up with each other whenever they get some time. They have come a long way with their beautiful relationship.

The reigning queen of Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone and ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have treated the audiences with some spectacular movies in the past, and the prospect of the duo coming together again is highly awaited.

Must Read: Anupam Kher Is Shattered Over The Suicide Of Kashmir Files’ Young Line Producer Sarahana, Shares Her Last Birthday Party’s Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube