Back in 2018, Disha Patani wished Diwali to her fans in an unusual way. The Malang actress wore a Calvin Klein bra with a lehenga and it irked the netizens and they shamed her for doing so. The trolling resulted in a way that the actress had to disable comments on her Instagram post. Scroll down to read the details below.

Disha is the Indian brand ambassador for Calvin Klein and often shares pictures and videos of herself in their lingerie.

Bollywood celebrities are often trolled for their outfit choices. Disha Patani wore a Sukriti and Aakriti couture lehenga and paired it with a Calvin Klein bra-let and this gesture didn’t go well with the netizens.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the Malang actress used firecrackers emojis. Take a look at the picture here:

A user reacted to Disha Patani’s picture and commented, “Who observes Diwali by wearing such clothes?” Another user commented, “What kind of nonsense is this. At least don’t wear such clothes in Diwali” A third user commented, “Don’t advertise your bra at least in Diwali.”

The post had around 7000 responses from netizens but that didn’t break Disha’s confidence. The Malang actress didn’t remove her Diwali picture instead turned off her comments section from her Instagram post.

Her picture has over 20 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe and while Jackie Shroff was also a part of the film, he subtly hinted that the actress and his son, Tiger Shroff are in a relationship.

What are your thoughts on Disha wishing her fans Diwali in a bra paired with a lehenga? Tell us in the comments below.

