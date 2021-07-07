Disha Patani is one of those actresses who enjoys a massive fan following in Bollywood. From her city spotting to dance videos – fans really adore the Malang actress. Back in 2020, Disha shared a superhot picture wearing a yellow monokini and netizens trolled her for having a bad camera quality. Read to know the details below.

Advertisement

Disha is quite active on Instagram and often shares videos and pictures of herself to keep her fans entertained.

Advertisement

The Malang actress enjoys a crazy fan following on social media with over 47 million followers on Instagram. It was October last year when Disha Patani shared a picture on Instagram wearing a super hot yellow monokini.

The picture that she shared on Instagram was a little blurry and netizens were quick to notice the camera quality and started commenting on the same.

A user reacted to Disha Patani’s picture and commented, “Isse badiya clarity mere jio phone ki hai”. Another user commented, “Saste Phone se photo khichne ke natije”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe and while Jackie Shroff was also a part of the film, he subtly hinted that the actress and his son, Tiger Shroff are in a relationship.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Jackie said, “My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good.”

What are your views on Disha Patani getting trolled for her bad camera quality? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Pathan: John Abraham To Play A Ruthless Freelance Terrorist In This Shah Rukh Khan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube