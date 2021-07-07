As we have already entered the new month of July, today we’ll be taking a look at Bollywood’s all-time highest-grossing movies of the month. The list is topped by Salman Khan with his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The top 10 features Salman’s two biggies. Ajay Devgn has three films on the list.

Advertisement

Before we get started, let us inform you that despite being a South film Baahubali: The Beginning is on the list. The collections of its Hindi version are considered here.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of July month:

Advertisement

Bajrangi Bhaijaan- It’s the first 300 crore grosser of Salman Khan on the list. The film had made 320.34 crores at the box office.

Kick- Another Salman’s film on the list. Kick is Salman’s first-ever 200 crore film and it garnered 233 crores in India.

Super 30- Super 30 brought Hrithik Roshan back in the box office game. It made 146.10 crores in India and is at 3rd on the list.

Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi)- The first instalment of Baahubali is the first South film that made 100 crores with its Hindi version. It made 120 crores.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar’s masterpiece is in the 5th spot. It made 103.50 crores in India.

Bol Bachchan- Starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in lead, the film made 102 crores in India. It is in the 6th spot.

Singham- With a collection of 100 crores, the film starring Ajay Devgn is at the 7th spot on the list.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania- Varun Dhawan manages to book at place at 8th with 78 crores.

Drishyam– Drishyam is Ajay’s third film on the list with a collection of 76.16 crores. On the whole, it’s in 9th place.

Cocktail– At 10th is Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone-Diana Penty’s Cocktail. It made 76 crores in India.

Must Read: Dilip Kumar’s Dream Project ‘Kalinga’ Will Be Definitely Completed, Assures Producer Sangeeta Ahir

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube