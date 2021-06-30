Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on the occasion of World Social Media Day on Wednesday, reminded netizens about the responsibility that comes with power.

Abhishek took to Twitter and Instagram to suggest that social media can be used for “Sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace and happiness” instead of “spreading rumours/negativity”.

“Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility! #WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s latest release was the digital film “The Big Bull”, where he features alongside Ileana D’Cruz.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film “Bob Biswas” directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is a spin-off of “Kahaani”, and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, “Kahaani”.

Abhishek Bachchan will also feature in the forthcoming film “Dasvi” directed by Tushar Jalota alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has called his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, good company to have, sharing that when the father-son duo was hospitalised due to Covid last year, it was wonderful to wake up and go see his father, a 78-year-old back then with severe comorbidities, have the fighting spirit to battle the virus.

“Everybody has their own unique experience with Covid, I think people react to it differently. It was not a nice experience for me because you know I had a family that was inflicted by this as well. If you are in a situation where you are under medical supervision, you are very powerless,” said Abhishek, during a social media live motivational podcast with international speaker Anand Chulani.

