It wouldn’t be wrong if we say, Abhishek Bachchan is amongst the most trolled Bollywood actors. In fact, he has been facing negative comments when even social media wasn’t a thing. Despite all such hurdles, the actor has made his niche by giving some memorable performances and lately, he is getting much-deserved respect. But do you know, there was a time when he had a plan of quitting Bollywood? Scroll below to know more.

Yes, you read that right! Abhishek had made up his mind of giving up on Bollywood. It was during the initial phase when the actor had delivered multiple flops. Also, he had to pay a big price for being the son of a legend, Amitabh Bachchan. Due to all such failure and comparisons, Abhishek was about to end his filmy career.

While speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Abhishek Bachchan said, “To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting. At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry.”

Thankfully, Abhishek Bachchan changed his mind after receiving valuable advice from his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

“I never brought you up to be a quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film,” Big B said to Abhishek. Big B also advised him to only focus on working and nothing else.

It’s great Abhishek listened to his father and we got our own Guru of Bollywood!

