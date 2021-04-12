Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and FIR are amongst the most popular Indian sitcoms ever. While the former one is still enjoying a stupendous run, the latter was called off in 2015. Much before Taarak Mehta kicked off in 2008, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal had appeared in Kavita Kaushik led sitcom and we know, very few people would be aware of it.

Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started in 2008, several actors of the sitcom have been part of other shows. One such is FIR. It traces back to the days when Shiv Panditt used to play senior head officer Hanuman Prasad Pandey. It’s episode 77 in which Dilip and Amit played chaatwala and doctor, respectively.

Dilip Joshi plays chaatwala who serve adulterated chat to his customers and as soon as they fall unconscious, Amit Bhatt (doctor) cashes upon the opportunity and make money. Kavita Kaushik aka Chandramukhi Chautala exposes their racket and arrests them.

Check out the episode:

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, Ormax Media carried out research related to the Indian television world. Titled as Ormax Characters India Loves (Hindi), the media consulting firm made a list of the top 5 Most Popular Fiction Characters. Believe us, the results were quite interesting.

As per Ormax Media, Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal was at the top spot. Dilip Joshi’s iconic portrayal has been on the throne for the last 30 months. The 2nd spot was held by Rupali Ganguly‘s titular character of Anupamaa. Shraddha Arya‘s Preeta from Kundali Bhagya was at the 3rd position. Surprisingly, Disha Vakani’s Daya was out of the top 3, holding 4th place in the list. Sriti Jha’s Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya wrapped up the list by gracing 5th position.

