Today in India, we are celebrating National Pet Day, and we are so happy. This day is dedicated to all those 2-legged, four-legged, and even creepy-crawlies that we have with us to help ease our anxiety, talk to or just spend quality time with!

From dogs to cats, birds, lizards and more – celebrities across the globe have different types of pets, and today we thought about showing you some of the most stylish, best-dressed celebrities dogs. These dogs have a wardrobe more expensive than us and couture by top designers and labels.

So today, as we celebrate National Pet Day, we take a look at how celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton & others style their doggies or should we say babies in expensive and fashionable attires.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her pet pooch, Diana, are parent-child goals when it comes to fashion. The duo twinned on several occasions, including once when they were promoting her recent release, The White Tiger. Sharing pics in matching white outfits with a tiger print, the duo looked stunning.

Priyanka isn’t tight-fisted when it comes to Diana’s comforts. Besides dressing her in couture, we can only dream of owning for ourselves; the actress also spends lavishly on handbags to carry her in comfort and accessories to make her look more beautiful.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry has an adorable micro teacup Poodle, who she calls Nugget. Besides having her own official Instagram page, she is also a star becoming a star in her own right! Nugget has appeared on television in an ad campaign for Citi’s Double Cash card.

On many occasions, we have seen Katy dress up Nugget in some pretty clothes that we know for sure are by a designer label for her four-legged daughter. The mother-daughter duo have even coordinated their outfits on several occasions.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga loves her dogs, and this is more than evident from the $500,000 prize money she announced when her babies were kidnapped recently. Gaga takes excellent care of her French bulldogs – Ms Asia Koji and Gustav.

The singer-actress dresses her children from time to time in stylish clothes and makes the four-legged pets look cuter than ever. The bulldogs are often seen rocking some stylish jackets that we are sure will be worth more than our monthly salary.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is a fashionista, and there should be no doubt her pet Chihuahua is also an icon for all who have a pet like her. While the heiress is always seen draped in one couture brand or another, the same is true for her pet, Diamond Baby. Just take a look at the pet in a Louis Vuitton design piece by Zampa Couture. Even if I collect 3-4 months pay, I may not be able to afford it.

Hilton earlier had another Chihuahua named Tinkerbell, who accompanied her to social events and functions. As per reports, Hilton had a 300-square-foot home with air conditioning, heating, and designer furniture built for her pets, and it is estimated to have cost the socialite US$325,000.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have many pets, and their English bulldog Paul is one of the best dress ones. Besides Paul, the couple has some other stylish pets like their French bulldog Pippa and a rescued Poodle named Petey. When exactly Pippa joined the family is unknown, but when the couple’s dog Puddy passed away, Chrissy shared a little about Pippa. She had written, “Not many people know this but puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa. yes, they were married”

Also, check out how cool her English bulldog Paul looks. Just check out how adorable she looks!

How cute these celebrity pets look. Also, them dressed in this expensive and stylish couture is making me feel bad about my self. I think I’m gonna be spending the rest of my afternoon eating some ice cream as checking out some more of these cuties online.

Also, National Pet Day to all those little ones who make our lives better.

