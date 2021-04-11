Let’s start this article with a question! How much has been the highest amount you’ve paid to purchase a ticket for a movie? Share in the comments section below. Let’s jump into giving you a fresh trivia as we move closers to Avengers: Endgame’s second anniversary (or Avengers-ary as we’re calling it).

As we advance to book the tickets here, following the similar pattern, Endgame‘s pre-sale bookings created havoc back when they were up for grabs. Every fan wanted to watch this ‘big screen spectacle’ on the best screen possible, and IMAX was the hottest option of all.

This created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the scalpers, and they started using eBay to sell the tickets. For those unversed, eBay works on the bidding system and those who get to bid the highest possess the product.

Back when the tickets for Avengers; Endgame went live, there came up some listings on eBay which cost $15,000 for two tickets. This happened to be the tickets of AMC in West Orange, New Jersey, for the afternoon show on an opening day.

If we convert that into Indian rupees, it calculates to Rs 11,20,875 for two tickets, and if you math it up, it costs Rs 5,60,437 for a single ticket. Please note, they also had to bear the cost of popcorn and beverage apart from that (pun intended).

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared in a statement had revealed back then in a report, “Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango’s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours.”

He also added, “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

Avengers: Endgame fans, tell us your story of watching the film in the comments section below.

