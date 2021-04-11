There have been so many cases of two actresses or singers or maybe rappers for that matter, having a catfight. But, how often have you seen these fights turning into a physical one? Not many that I can recall. One such physical fight which broke the internet was that of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Did you know that Cardi threw her heels at Minaj?

Yea! As dramatic as it sounds, the scene must have been etched in the minds of onlookers. This incident happened at the Plaza in New York for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. Cardi and Nicki did not share a good vibe for a long time, but no one ever expected their cold war to take such an ugly turn.

According to reports in TMZ, Nicki Minaj may have acted as a catalyst of this fight. She had apparently liked a social media post that questioned Cardi B’s abilities as a mother. Obviously, this did not go down well with the WAP rapper.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B worked together on a song for Migos earlier this year, and some tension between them came out and was settled around the Met Gala. But Friday night’s encounter seemed heated and unexpected.

According to reports, Cardi approached Minaj at a table before reportedly lunging at her, only to be stopped by security. Well, the WAP rapper then pulled off a shoe and whipped it at Nicki, who didn’t even flinch. She missed and was escorted out.

Neither rappers had commented directly on the fight, but Cardi B posted a long note on her social media after this incident. It doesn’t mention Nicki Minaj by name but suggests whomever it’s about made a comment about her newborn, Kulture Kiari.

“I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f–k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f–kin with them!! I let you talk big s–t about me!!” she wrote.

“I addressed you once in person,” Cardi B continued. “I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!! I’ve worked to [sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f–k with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that s–t in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This s–t really is for entertainment!!” Check out the post below:

What do you have to say about this entire incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

