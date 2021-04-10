Imagine a day when you’re having lunch with Robert Downey Jr & you’re surrounded by the wave of melodious musicians playing for you. Well, you’ve to be an Avenger to make this scenario for real. As we move closer to the 2nd anniversary (or as we’re calling it 2nd Avengers-ary) of Avengers: Endgame, we’re here with yet another exciting trivia about the film.

In an exciting discovery, we bring you the time when Robert used to eat on the film sets, which became a habit. One fine day, he organised a lavish lunch party for all his co-avengers, and they had food just like one of those famous post-credit scenes (The Avengers).

That wasn’t the special deal anyway because Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr matching his style statement also arranged a few musicians when everyone savoured their lunch. Don’t believe us? Well, we also dug further to find video evidence for the same.

Watch the video below:

If you’ve skipped the above video halfway, don’t do it! It has Chris Hemsworth’s Thor dancing on the La Bamba (track performed by the musicians in the video).

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently also announced that Avengers’ Tony Stark still has a role to play in the two Iron Man spin-offs. His comments came at a time when fans were quite convinced that the character won’t appear again in the films.

Back in December, the actor confirmed that Tony Stark wouldn’t appear anymore in MCU films. Talking to Hindustan Times, Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr said, “Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard, and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying; I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realise this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

