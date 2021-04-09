It has been more than a year since the Coronavirus pandemic had hit the world forcing people to refrain from active social life. While people are quarantining, netizens on social media get creative with memes, which are taken from Avenger films.

Marvel films have a huge fan base. Due to the well-known characters and the compelling storyline, it was only a matter of time that the internet was dominated by fan pages and memes based on the films. The Internet is inundated with Marvel memes on Avengers.

Fans of the superhero franchise have been continuously making and sharing some hilarious memes on their respective social media accounts. And as people are now trapped in their homes due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, we have some of the funniest Avengers memes that will keep you going. So here are some of the hilarious memes that are plaguing social media.

When starvation compares itself with corona with respect to death in India #stethosays #marvelmemes pic.twitter.com/U0Ci9gKmSN — why_behave (@stetho_says) April 13, 2020

I’ve been seeing the meme go around with characters from Friends and The Office calling this virus by various names. So I thought I might contribute a version using Avengers characters :)#coronamemes #avengers #stayhome pic.twitter.com/juZMIOisI3 — Jake Thompson (@herosh0ts) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Disneyland Avengers Campus is all set to be launched on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned. The new area seems to be an extension of Disney’s California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California and features Marvel’s mightiest heroes from Earth and the stars.

During a conversation with CNBC, Josh D’Amaro said, “What I can tell you is, it’s awesome. I think it’s going to be an unbelievable addition to California Adventure. If you think about the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] and what’s happening on that front, as recently as ‘WandaVision,’ it’s hot. It’s a hot franchise. And we now have the ability to open this thing up to the world.”

As per the report, Disney’s two parks in Anaheim will reopen on April 30 and will operate at around 15% capacity to start.

What do you think about the compilation of the Avenger memes? Let us know in the comments.

