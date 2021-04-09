Everybody knows that it was during the filming of Mr & Mrs Smith that actor Brad Pitt fell head over heels for his co-star Angelina Jolie. It was this budding romance that brought his marriage to FRIENDS fame Jennifer Anniston to an end. Anniston and Brad’s split was much talked about, and fans had a lot to say with regards to what happened.

In fact, the hatred was said to be so strong that the director of Mr & Mrs Smith, Doug Liman, feared losing a niche of the audience, who was Anniston’s fans. Read on to know what the director said as he justified himself before the film’s release.

In a 2005 conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Doug Liman opened up about it. He said he feared losing Jennifer’s fans because of the steamy s*x scenes between Brad Pitt and Angelina. He said, “Look, I’m honestly worried about the Jennifer Aniston fans out there. I don’t want to lose that little niche audience of people who are huge Jennifer Aniston fans who are going to hate Angelina Jolie if the s*x scene is too se*y.”

He revealed he fears people with see the s*x scenes between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie comments on it regarding Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parting ways. Doug Liman said, “People will see the s*x scene and say, Oh, that’s how Angie did it. It’ll be like, She used her wiles to seduce him. I would rather you put something sweeter musically over the s*x scene. I’m not telling you it’s better, I’m…telling you where I’m coming from.”

What were your thoughts on the s*x scenes between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr & Mrs Smith? Do let us know in the comments.

