Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were one of the most loved and followed celebrity couples in the television industry. The couple got married in 2012 and got divorced in 2014 and their separation came as a shock to all their fans. Read to know when Winget opened up on her failed marriage with Grover.

Marriages aren’t always easy and it’s totally okay to move on if it doesn’t work between two people. There are no hard and fast rules for the institution of marriage.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Jennifer Winget revealed that fail is a really harsh term to use in the context of marriage and said, “Failed is too harsh a term to refer to something you gave your best to and tried hard at. It has not left me disillusioned. We should never close our doors on love. Why should it be restricted to a companion? There is no lack of love in my life. In fact, I have never been this happy and loved. I am in love all the time… Talking about marriage, it is a beautiful institution and it’s amazing if two people want to be together. However, the decision has to be mutual; it’s a teamwork.”

The Beyhadh actress opened up on her marriage with ex-husband Karan Singh Grover and whether she hold any grudge against him, the actress said, “There is no grudge at all. We are all human beings, and no one is perfect. How will I learn if I don’t make mistakes? I will tell my future children also to make as many mistakes as they can because that’s how they will learn. There is no ideal man, woman or relationship. Life is full of ups and downs. I have absolutely no bad memory of the marriage even though it has ended. In fact, I am thankful to Karan for an experience that taught me so much about myself. It has made me realise my strength, who my true friends are and how awesome my family is. I would have been a different person if this marriage and divorce hadn’t happened. I also got so much love from his parents. I regret nothing and feel blessed instead. I have come out as a better, stronger, more loving and kickass person because of whatever happened. Earlier, I was impulsive and would get carried away. Now, I pause and think before doing something.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Winget’s take on her marriage with ex-husband Karan Singh Grover? Tell us in the comments below.

