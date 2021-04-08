Rahul Vaidya won the hearts of millions during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Post the show concluded, and he was announced as the first runners-up, Rahul has been making the headlines for the quality time he’s spending with girlfriend Disha Parmar and their upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

Now, in a recent interview, the singer opened up about the offers he’s been receiving since the controversial reality ended. He even spoke up about the rumours of him doing a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read all the revelations he made below.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Rahul Vaidya opened up about being offered a top TV show but rejecting it. He said, “I was offered a top TV show after Bigg Boss 14. I won’t like to give its name because I turned down that offer so (it) makes little sense talking about it.” He further added, though, “I don’t have anything against TV shows. It’s just that I can’t see myself doing the 12 hour shift of a TV serial.”

He added that his routine as a singer is way different than that of actors, and he can’t fit himself into doing a fixed hour job. Talking about what he’s up to since leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya said, “Other contestants when they come out of Bigg Boss they do music videos. But I am a singer, and this is what I do. So, I have to make more music and videos.”

He added, “I am not schooled for 12 hours a day kind of shift. Making music is erratic, it keeps me up at nights, and I am sleeping during the day.”

When asked by the portal about the TV commercial he shot with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the rumour of him doing a film with her, he laughed. Shedding light on the same, Rahul Vaidya said, “I am a huge fan of Kareena. But this rumour was quite bizarre. It started after the director uploaded two back to back stories on his social media, one where I was doing that commercial and the other when he was doing another project with her.”

How excited are you to see Rahul in a serial or film soon?

Must Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Partial Lockdown: “Stupid & Outright Senseless”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube