Kavita Kaushik often make headlines for her kicking a** of social media trolls like a queen. The 40-year-old actress was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 and has revealed in a recent interview that she hasn’t gotten her dues paid yet. Read to know the scoop below.

Kavita was a wild-card entry in BB14 and grabbed headlines for her ugly spat with actor Eijaz Khan and stormed out of the house after getting in a nasty fight with winner Rubina Dilaik.

In an interview with Etimes, Kavita Kaushik opened up on not getting her dues from Bigg Boss 14 and said, “I don’t even want to ask, let alone fight for it. The fact is that I did walk out and refused to go back to the house despite repeated attempts by the team. I like to play fair. I have nothing against the team; they are wonderful and hard-working.”

Talking about why she doesn’t want to be part of reality shows anymore, Kaushik said, “I am not a people pleaser, and that disinterest shows on my face, so I think it’s highly unfair on my part to be on a show and not give my 100 per cent. In fact, I don’t know why people are offering me these shows despite me refusing them every year. A reality show has done more harm to my career than good whenever I’ve done one. Also, I think it’s getting repetitive and boring… me walking out of reality shows!”

Meanwhile recently, Kavita Kaushik took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots where trolls, including one a school kid, were mean and abusive. In that picture, the actress has written, “Let’s find his parents and tell them a mistake they made giving their dirty son a smartphone, have snapshots of his cheap dms!! Before I send them to cybercrime!”

