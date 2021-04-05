Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are two of the best comedians in our industry. Their Jodi was indeed a hit, and it was taken for granted that when these two are together, we would never stop laughing. But, unfortunately, after their public fall out a few years ago, we never saw the two entertaining us together. But, it looks like the two seems to be getting back on cordial terms, and fans are loving their social media interaction.

There was a time when Kapil and Sunil were not even on talking terms, which was a tough time for all the fans. But, can we hope for reconciliation now? Keep scrolling further to know more about their social media interaction.

It was Kapil Sharma’s birthday recently, and unexpectedly Sunil Grover took to Twitter to wish the comedian. Sunil wished his former colleague a happy birthday, and Kapil thanked him warmly.

On Sunday, responding to Sunil Grover’s April 2 message, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Thank you paji love you.” In his birthday message, Sunil had written, “Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji.”

Well, this interaction was enough to get all the fans excited and jumping with joy. They loved this Jodi, and who wouldn’t want to see the two powerhouses performing together again?

Their fans appealed to them to put aside their differences and reconcile. “But sir all Indian waiting when both u come together… Please come …. Not for each other or money matter. But rest of the peoples,” one person wrote. “Both should work together. I personally missing you a lot Dr. Gulati,” wrote another.

Neither Kapil Sharma nor Sunil Grover has reacted to these fan tweets. We really want to know what will be their reply? Will they finally put aside their differences? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

