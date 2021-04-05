Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors grab a lot of eyeballs. Be it Dilip Joshi, Sonalika Joshi who are still a part of the show to Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani – fans still want to know it all! Today, we bring to you an interesting piece of news about Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer. Read on for more details!

Advertisement

As most know, Munmun plays the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The beauty creates a lot of noise over her diva avatar on social media. But do you know she entered showbiz at the age of just 6? That’s our trivia for the day.

Advertisement

Munmun Dutta in an old interview revealed that she worked as a child artist at 6. She was a singer for Aakashwani in Kolkata. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was paid Rs. 125 for her gig.

That seems like a good start, isn’t it? Back then, even the aforesaid sum was considered to be a huge amount. And now, we all know she’s earning a massive sum per episode.

Meanwhile, we recently shared with us about Munmun Dutta speaking of her #MeToo experience in the past. She had shared her childhood sorrow on Instagram with a black image.

Munmun shared, “Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ….. OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters …. OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it’s appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed…. OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ……. OR this another teacher, whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts ….”

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Reminisces The Time When Actors Travelled In A Same Bus Like One Happy Family: “Now Everyone Has Their Own Vanity Vans”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube