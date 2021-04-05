When actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan was taken into NCB custody in an alleged drug case, the news spread like wildfire. The actor was supposed to attend a court hearing today (April 5) regarding the same but has reportedly been transferred to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19.

As per a news agency report, the actor is being shifted to a hospital, and the officer involved in the probe will undergo testing. Read on for more details.

A news agency took to Twitter and shared the news. They tweeted, “Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB”.

Talking about Ajaz Khan and the case he was arrested in connection to, the NCB summoned the actor for alleged connection and consumption of drugs. The agency questioned him for 8 hours before taking him into custody. Post that, the actor was taken for a medical examination. As per reports, four pills were found by the NCB at the actor’s residence, which he claims belong to his wife, and she was taking them post suffering a miscarriage.

In an earlier media interaction, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told ETimes that they had found Ajaz Khan’s involvement in the Shadab Batata case. Wankhede had added that he would be facing some serious charges owing to the same.

Besides Ajaz Khan, several other Bollywood and telly stars have also tested COVID-19 positive. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal are among the many celebrities who recently tested for the virus. In fact, Kumar was recently hospitalized owing to the same.

