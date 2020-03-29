S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is a highly awaited even though it’s releasing next year. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers of RRR stormed the internet as they released the motion poster of the film featuring lead stars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR.

The terrific first motion poster blew away everyone’s mind and promised yet another Super-Duper Hit after the Baahubali series.

Apart from Rama Charan & Jr. N.T.R., RRR also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The magnum opus is hot in the market already and this release takes the craze on another level altogether. But you tell us, how much did you like the motion poster of RRR?

