Ajay Devgn’s period drama war film Bhuj: The Pride Of India is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the film was recently dropped and from the looks of it, the film seems to be promising as it also boasts some never-attempted-before visual effects.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the production cost of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s directorial is estimated at Rs 130 crore, which is a benchmark of sorts for making a film of this scale and in this genre. The trailer has also shown glimpses of the budget this film must have commanded.

Advertisement

Now a report by Latestly has revealed details about the massive budget invested in the film. A source close to the production team of Ajay Devgn’s film said, “Bhuj is replete with many heavy-duty action sequences which are mounted on an unbelievable scale. Every sequence had to be seen as a micro project in itself. The making of these sequences has cost the makers a bomb of sorts. So, largely the film was divided into these units which were later strung together to make the film that Bhuj: The Pride Of India.”

The source also said, “There’s a sequence in the film that shows how the army used water force to battle the enemies and destroys a bridge. This scene was shot at the film city where thousands of litres of water were managed to pump through a hydraulic system to display the sheer force of hydropower. Apparently, the makers were not happy with the scene that was created earlier using visual effects alone, so they decided to re-shoot it in order to make it real.”

The report further quoted the source saying, “Apart from the visual effects employed to showcase the battle scenes, the makers made use of fighter jets and massive tank with more than 600 junior artists used to show the army of 2000 odd people. It is pertinent to note that the budget to create all this exceeded Rs 50 lakh Rupees every single day.”

“There is an action-packed scene in the film where Ajay Devgn’s character finds out that weapons and ammunition are being brought into the country in the gunny bags containing red chillies. This scene has been shot using 100 kilograms Of red chillies strewn across the floor with Devgn fighting with terrorists rolling over it. Naturally, the sting of the chillies was difficult to manage and yet Ajay braved all this and kept delivering his best without complaining at all,” informed the source.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Nora Fatehi.

Must Read: David Warner Thinks He Nailed Akshay Kumar’s ‘Attitude’ Pose Better Than Him; Phir Hera Pheri Fans, What Do You Think?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube