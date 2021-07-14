Advertisement

Hina Khan has been the talk of the town ever since her song Baarish Ban Jaana turned out to be a major hit. Her performance in the song has left everyone mighty impressed. While Hina basks in the glory, the actress takes another huge step in her career.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram this morning, raging excitement in her fans by sharing her first venture in where the star will be co producing the film Lines. Giving a description about her character Hina noted, “Meet NAZIA, in a story of a naive young girl, who makes her journey through the challenges created by mankind.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that my first co-produced award winning film under the banner @hirosfbf – LINES is releasing on @vootselect I can’t wait for you all to watch this pure love that we all have worked on. #LinesOnVoot @rahatkazmi @rishi_bhutani #FaridaJalal,” Hina Khan added.

Hina Khan’s acting chops, the film’s first glimpse has blown over people’s minds as they can’t wait to watch this one with Hina not only acting but also co producing the OTT release.

