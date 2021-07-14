Advertisement

Anupamaa yesterday completed one year since its premiere. The show starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is enjoying an unprecedented response and is dominating television ratings like a boss. But how many of you know that the show is also in the news for a rumoured cold war between its lead actors, Rupali and Sudhanshu? Keep reading to know more.

From the last few weeks, we’re hearing about a fight between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. Reportedly, there’s a groupism among the cast. Even though one of the actors from the show recently dismissed all such reports, speculations are refusing to die down. Finally, now Sudhanshu himself has opened up on the matter as there’s no one better than him to clear the air on the news involving his name.

In an interview with India Forums, Sudhanshu Pandey said, “I don’t really pay heed to all these things. It’s a rumour and thus doesn’t need a lot of attention and I chose to stay away from such baseless things. I don’t even know from where these things come up. I’m sure people would like to believe it, but all of it is just a rumour.”

He further said that he, Rupali Ganguly and the entire team just laugh it off such reports.

“The only affect is that all of us have a good laugh about it. One should visit the set and see the atmosphere. The bond we share with each other is so solid and thick that it transcribes so well on-screen and hence we’re unaffected with such news,” Sudhanshu aka Vanraj added.

Now, that’s a huge sigh of relief among Anupamaa fans. Hope everything remains good between the cast!

