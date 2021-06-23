Anupamaa has been one of the best shows on Star Plus. Ever since the show started, it has been on the top of the TRP charts. Fans love the chemistry of the lead pair Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. But, as much as they share a great bond on-screen, their off-screen chemistry is reportedly not that great. There have been reports of a cold war between the two. But their co-star Madalsa Sharma Has recently opened up about the same, and we bet you would want to know more about it.

Reportedly Madalsa has rubbished the rumours of any cold war between Sudhanshu and Rupali. This sure does come as a big sigh of relief for all the fans.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma has confirmed that nothing has happened between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. She said, “What rubbish. These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening.”

In addition to Madalsa Sharma, a source also confirmed the news of the cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is a rumour, as the whole cast of Anupamaa is mature enough to not indulge in any such thing. “There is no truth to these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel,” informed the source.

The source further added these stories are circulated by the fans to engage fans of the respective celebs in a spat. “Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. Something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well,” the source added.

Talking about the ongoing track of Anupamaa, while Vanraj is married to Kavya, Anu continues to stay with the Shah family.

