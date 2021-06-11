We are back with the Indian television TRP report for week 22 of 2021. It’s Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa back at the first position by dethroning Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. What’s more interesting is that Indian Idol 12 is out of the list despite being in the limelight due to controversies.

BARC has released the data for week 22 (29th May to 4th June), and just like every week, we’ll be taking a look at the shows performing to their full potential in rural and urban regions of India. Let’s get started with the urban’s top 5.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 (Sony TV)

Super Dancer Chapter 4 saw Suniel Shetty as a special guest on the show. The only reality show on the list saw 6709 impressions. It grabbed a 5th position on the list.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slips a big time in ratings. The show was at the top during the last week’s report but now dipped to 4th on the list with 7009 impressions.

Imlie (Star Plus)

Imlie is back in the top 5. The show starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh continues to garner attention thanks to its emotional quotient. It’s a dark horse that grabbed 7821 impressions to be on 3.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus)

The show starring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt is back in the top 5. The show has fetched 7842 impressions to grab the 2nd spot.

Anupamaa (Star Plus)

Anupamaa has bounced back and how! The show starring Rupali Ganguly is highly popular among ladies and never misses a spot in the top 3. With 9273 impressions, the show is at no. 1.

Coming to the rural region, Imlie is at 5th with 4246 impressions. The reruns of Saath Nibhanaa Saathiya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are at 4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st, respectively.

