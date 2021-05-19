Actress Mayuri Deshmukh who is currently winning hearts as Malini Chaturvedi in the Star Plus hit show ‘Imlie’ talks about a very pertinent issue of the current times, ie. ‘Women Empowerment.

Advertisement

The Imli actress who herself has been independent since her early days believes that a major section of women have raised above suppression and the same change has been incorporated by television as well.

Advertisement

Mayuri Deshmukh says “Yes, to some extent the television has gone beyond that because of the reality around us today. Because in reality, women are surviving strongly with a fierce attitude. And it also inspiring to portray those women who rise from the ashes because it inspires society. And it is a much-needed change to project women in empowering roles”

Apart from that, Mayuri Deshmukh’s performance in the show has been highly appreciated by the audiences. Extending her heartfelt gratitude towards all her fans, the actress said “I don’t indulge in the number game but the constant love and support that I have been receiving since the initial days is something that has been inspiring not just me but all of us to work really hard in these tough times.”

The Imli star continued, “But I am not one of those who will rest on my laurels but I believe in working hard and doubling up my pace of work after garnering accolades. And sincere heartfelt gratitude to all my fans for loving me as Mayuri so much and for giving immense love to my character ‘Malini’ as well.”

Must Read: Sachal Tyagi On His Character From Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2: “I Am A Totally Different Person”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube