BARC Report: The COVID-19 has forced everyone to stay inside their homes. To kill the boredom, the majority of the people have taken the route of OTT and TV to keep themselves hooked. Let’s take a look, which TV shows have benefitted from this ‘blessing in disguise’ situation.

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) report is out for the period- 24th April 2021 to 30th April 2021 i.e. week 17th of 2021. The report has been out for both the rural section and Urban sections of India. So let’s get started without wasting any time.

Urban India

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Starting from the least, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is at the 5th spot in urban India ratings. The show airs on Star Plus, and it has garnered 5356 impressions for week 17.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Another Star Plus’ show on the list. During the 17th week of 2021, it has recorded 5467 average impressions to make it on the 4th spot.

Imli: It’s on the 3rd spot with an average of 7024 impressions in urban India. It’s another product of Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It’s on the 2nd spot on the list. Coming from the camp of Star Plus, the show recorded an average of 7655 impressions.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly‘s show is once again at the top spot. It recorded an average of 7705 impressions for week 17 of 2021. Interestingly, all five shows are of Star Plus.

Rural

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It’s in the 5th position in rural India with an average of 4331 impressions.

Imli: Imli is one position down from the urban list. The show recorded an average of 4362 impressions for week 17 of 2021.

Kundali Bhagya: Zee Anmol’s Kundali Bhagya is at the 3rd spot with an average of 5584 impressions.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: With 5651 average impressions, Zee Anmol’s Tujhse Hai Raabta is the second most-watched show in rural India.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tops rural region with 6812 impressions. Interestingly, not Star Plus but Star Utsav’s run is at the top here.

