Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a game-changer for actors. The latest example is of Sunayana Fozdar, who has achieved a whole new level of fame after being cast as Anjali Bhabhi. But did you know? Raj Anadkat had auditioned for Tapu’s friend years before and had faced rejection? Read on for insider details!

As we know, Bhavya Gandhi left TMKOC back in 2017. The child artist was being offered a lot of films and decided to try his acting chops in movies. He had already bagged a Gujarati film before leaving the show. Later, it was announced that Raj will be replacing him as Tapu.

But the journey for Raj Anadkat wasn’t easy. The actor had already years back auditioned for the role of Tapu’s friend. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah himself revealed it to SpotboyE last year. “Five years back, I had gone for an audition at their Kandivali set. It was for playing Tapu’s friend but I didn’t get selected. I remember when I went their everyone including Daya, Jetha, Iyer, Dr. Hathi whole gang of Tapu Sena was present on the set. I was mesmerized seeing all of them together, after all, it is such a famous show. But I didn’t get the opportunity to go and click photos with them which made my mother really upset.”

So how did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally worked out for him? Raj Anadkat continued, “This time also when I was called for Tapu’s character they didn’t tell me that we are auditioning for his character. They just said we are calling you for a new character and in case you get shortlisted, we will call you back.”

The actor had to undergo multiple look tests, do mock shoots with Tapu Sena until he was finally confirmed as Tapu. After a procedure that spanned over 1-1.5 months, Asit Kumarr Modi had given him the news that he was going to replace Bhavya Gandhi as the leading star.

