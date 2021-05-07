Actress Malaika Arora says she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with. Read on for all the details!

Advertisement

Malaika opened up on the subject when she made a guest appearance in a recent episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4. After the performance of contestant Florina Gogoi, the actress picked up the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter.

Advertisement

“Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home… From a long time, I have been saying, ‘kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti’. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!” said Malaika Arora and also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina.

Florina performed to the 1980s’ number Disco Station, sung by Asha Bhosle. Malaika Arora, too, joined Florina on the stage during the dance.

Super Dancer: Chapter 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently revealed that she only started cooking because of her son, Arhaan Khan.

She said, “If I had a choice, I would sleep in stilettos. I have already thought two steps ahead of you, I am a mom, so I am always well prepared. So, I have come with comfy shoes and I am fully prepared.”

On how often she cooks, Malaika Arora replied: “Whenever I get the time. My son loves it actually, he likes. I actually started cooking because of him.”

Must Read: Radhe Trailer Breaks Records! Salman Khan Beats Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff & More To Clock Fastest 100 Million Views



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube