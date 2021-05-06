Radhe Trailer Breaks Records! Salman Khan Beats Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff & More To Clock Fastest 100 Million Views

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s song ‘Seeti Maar’ sets yet another record. It has crossed the 100 million mark on Youtube in no time since its release, being the fastest song to do so.
Salman Khan Films took to their social media to mark the achievement as they wrote, “And #SeetiMaar is the fastest to cross the 100 Million mark on YouTube. Thank you for the love!!! Keep watching!❤️”
The song has broken the record to be the fastest movie song in Bollywood to cross the 100 million views. It has taken 10 days and few hours to break the record. It was earlier held by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Maarey from Simmba which took 11 days and some hours to achieve the same records.
Apart from these, Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar took 12 days, Janhvi Kapoor’s Nadiyon Paar, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Jai Jai Shivshankar took 19 days and Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Husn Hai Suhana took around 20 days to cross the century.
The Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe has been setting many milestones with their songs alone which is no surprise considering the popularity of the stars, their sizzling chemistry, catchy tunes and groovy hook steps making them a complete entertainer.
Seeti Maar had already set records as soon as its release becoming the most viewed video globally in the first day and was also trending on #1 on twitter.
Radhe’s dance track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and he has done an impressive job. Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as ‘Jani Master’, is the choreographer. Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan are the vocalists and have done quite a remarkable job with it.
Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.
