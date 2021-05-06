Radhe Trailer Breaks Records! Salman Khan Beats Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff & More To Clock Fastest 100 Million Views

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s song ‘Seeti Maar’ sets yet another record. It has crossed the 100 million mark on Youtube in no time since its release, being the fastest song to do so.

Advertisement

Salman Khan Films took to their social media to mark the achievement as they wrote, “And #SeetiMaar is the fastest to cross the 100 Million mark on YouTube. Thank you for the love!!! Keep watching!❤️”

The song has broken the record to be the fastest movie song in Bollywood to cross the 100 million views. It has taken 10 days and few hours to break the record. It was earlier held by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Maarey from Simmba which took 11 days and some hours to achieve the same records.

Apart from these, Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar took 12 days, Janhvi Kapoor’s Nadiyon Paar, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Jai Jai Shivshankar took 19 days and Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Husn Hai Suhana took around 20 days to cross the century.

Advertisement

The Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe has been setting many milestones with their songs alone which is no surprise considering the popularity of the stars, their sizzling chemistry, catchy tunes and groovy hook steps making them a complete entertainer.