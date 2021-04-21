Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sure love to engage in PDA on social media once in a while. Gushing over a new picture post of Deepika, Ranveer calls his wife an “elegance ki moorat” (effigy of elegance).

Deepika posted a picture on Instagram posing in an ivory coloured off-shoulder dress. “To live a life that is fueled by authenticity, purpose and empathy makes me happy,” she wrote as caption with the picture she shared on Tuesday night.

Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from commenting on his lady love Deepika Padukone’s picture.

“Kya baat hai , baby….” Ranveer Singh first wrote.

He added: “Elegance ki moorat.”

Ranveer and Deepika started dating while shooting for their 2013 release “Goliyon Ki Raasleela”. The two got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial “83”, based on India’s cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture on Saturday. The photo taken by her mother Ujjala Padukone was posted on Instagram.

“Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main! (camera emoji) — MamaPadukone,” Deepika wrote as caption.

