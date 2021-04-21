Veteran actor Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat. Following the film’s release, Bobby became a star instantly. He was linked to many actresses during the 90’s but not many know that he was in a relationship with actress Neelam.

Bobby and Neelam were in a serious relationship for nearly five years and both wanted their relationship to last forever, but destiny had some other plan. The two called splits and they never spoke about their affair in the media.

However, Neelam opened up about her separation with Bobby Deol in an old interview with Stardust magazine. She said, “Yes, it’s true that Bobby and I have split. I don’t like talking about my personal life as it is, but there are a lot of misconceptions and baseless rumours floating around, which I would like to lay to rest with a clarification. I don’t want people to believe what is untrue. And one of the rumours is that Bobby and I have split because of his involvement with Pooja Bhatt. Well, let me tell you and the world, that this is false. I didn’t break off with Bobby because of a Pooja Bhatt. Or any other girl for that matter. Our decision to part ways was mutual and amicable. Certainly not because of infidelity on anyone’s part.”

Hum Saath Saath Hain actress also said, “I just realized all of a sudden that I would never be happy with him. I know that five years is a long time to reach that realisation; I realised late, but at least, I did. And when it dawned on me, I acted as quickly as I could. Like I said earlier, once I’ve made up my mind, I go through with it.”

Moreover, Neelam called it one of the most sensible decisions of her life. “For one, it has made my family very happy. Now I can turn my attention to the other things in my life that I’ve been neglecting,” she had added.

Many even suspected Neelam took the decision because Dharmendra was unhappy with their relationship. Rubbishing the rumours, she said, “I just kept thinking about ultimately ending up as a star-wife and the thought nagged me so much that it began haunting me. You know the thought of getting involved with a guy who’s getting into films. He hasn’t even started I just felt scared. Terribly scared. I can’t explain the fear, I thought, might as well finish it now. I couldn’t bear the thought of something going wrong later. It would have been too late. I see it happening all around me, to all the star-wives. Okay, so I decided late, very late, I agree. But still, not too late.”

