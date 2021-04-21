Ever since Kartik Aaryan exited Dostana 2 due to ‘creative differences’ with the production house, the film has been making headlines off late. Now, if the reports are to be believed Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar has approached Akshay Kumar to join the cast of the film along with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani.

A while ago, Dharma released a note to all their fans informing them about the recasting of the film.

Now, a source close to Hindustan Times revealed that Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay Kumar to join the cast of Dostana 2. After Kartik Aaryan exited the film after having creative differences with the production house, they have banned him for a lifetime and hence will never collaborate with him in the future.

A source close to HT said, “(Filmmaker) Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast.”

For those of you who don’t know, Dostana 2 is the sequel of Dostana that was released in 2008 and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and John Abraham.

Dostana 2’s storyline revolves around two siblings Janhvi & Kartik (before he exited the film) falling in love with the same guy (Lakshya Lalwani).

Talking about further details on the film, the source added, “Karan is even ready to make changes to the script — which was earlier written keeping Kartik in mind — so that it fits Akshay’s character.”

Well, Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now reportedly the Phir Hera Pheri actor is replacing Kartik in Dostana 2, how the turntables (if you know, you know).

What are your thoughts on Akshay joining the cast of Dostana 2? Tell us in the comments below.

