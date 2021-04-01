The conversation around glorifying problematic characters on the big screen is at its peak, both in India and the west more than ever. In recent times, we have seen films criticised for having a violent protagonist, and how he can influence its viewers for bad. Adding his bit to the conversation is now Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his film The Big Bull.

Abhishek joined Koimoi exclusively to talk about his films and a lot more. In the course of the chat, the actor was asked about his stand in the ‘glorification debate’. The Big Bull is inspired by the life of the popular Harshad Mehta, who was the man behind the biggest scam in 1992. Talking about it, Bachchan feels the job of the makers is to tell interesting stories. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the fact that Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor was labelled violent, Joker in the west starring Joaquin Phoenix was called brutal, in the context where does The Big Bull stand. The actor said, “I am not in complete agreement with your analysis. And I would respectfully say that, I don’t think it is correct or fair to label them in the way they are. We, as creative people, have to make an interesting story. Which side of the moral divide, I think is decided upon largely by the audience. We have to tell an interesting story. Yes it is our responsibility as makers obviously not to over glorify somebody who might be an antagonist to a certain degree, but I think as far as The Big Bull is concerned, I would leave that decision up to you as the audience to decide whether he was a good guy or a bad guy.”

Abhishek Bachchan added, “We have tried to be as truthful to our material as possible. In life there is black and white, but what you suddenly realise is that all of us function within the greys. Nobody is perfect. There is a bit of good and there is a bit of bad in everyone. Which part of that you want to retain, I think that is an individual choice, and I think something similar we have shown in The Big Bull. About the amazing achievements this character made, how he faltered as well. Because he is human at the end of the day.”

Abhishek Bachchan wants the audience to decide their take away from The Big Bull. He said, “When you walk out of the film, whether he was somebody who should be praised or should be criticised, I think is something I am very interested to know what the audience comes away from the film. So I don’t think it would be entirely correct for us as the makers to take a moral stand on the character. We have shown the character in a way we thought would be most entertaining as a story, and intriguing and something that will capture your attention. Whether you end up liking it or not is a choice I will leave up to the audience.”

The Big Bull Hits Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8!

