Sana Khan is having a gala time with her husband Anas Saiyad in Dubai and is teasing her fans with lovely pictures from there. The couple got married last year in a private ceremony and it came as a huge surprise to her fans.

The former actress went to Kashmir for her honeymoon and is currently chilling with her husband in Dubai.

Sharing the extraordinary pictures on Instagram, Sana Khan captioned it, “When ur husband surprises u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA ♥️ That gold plated coffee 🤩 📸 @anas_saiyad20 JazakAllah khair Iqbal bhai for this beautiful arrangement 🙌🏻”.

Don’t they both look good together? Also, did y’all notice Sana’s gold plated coffee? Looks yum!

Sana Khan shared pictures of having breakfast with her husband Anas Saiyad on her Instagram stories as well.

It’s not difficult to make out that she is delighted to have her gold plated coffee and enjoyed every sip of the same.

Meanwhile, recently Sana Khan shared a long note on her Instagram asking her fans to not spread negativity by sharing her old videos and wrote, “I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet. Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time🙏🏼”

What are your thoughts on Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad’s romantic breakfast date at the top of Burj Khalifa? Tell us in the comments below.

