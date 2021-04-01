This Friday sees the release of two thrillers – Koi Jaane Na and Flight. While former is a suspense thriller with a murder angle in it, latter has an action-in-the-sky set up with a hijack angle thrown in. Trailers of both the films have been promising as for the lovers of thriller genre, there seems to be some good entertainment in the offering.

Koi Jaane Na has Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead with a song ‘Har Funn Maula’ picturised on Aamir Khan and Eli Avram as a special attraction. Surprisingly, the promotion has been kept under the check for this film despite decent credentials attached to it. The film is seeing a fair release though with 2-3 shows at an average being allocated at premium multiplexes.

Flight has Mohit Chaddha leading the show who has also produced the film. This one has a unique concept going for it, something which is usually seen in Hollywood films, as the entire action is in the sky and inside an airplane with only one survivor in there. Belonging to survival/disaster movie genre, it has UFO giving it a good release with all premium multiplexes partnering with it as well.

Both the films Koi Jaane Na and Flight would be braving the pandemic situation though as they are arriving at a time when the second wave is a reality. These films could have chosen to move ahead but they decided to hang in there. Though it would be unfair to expect anything more than 25-50 lakhs from any of the two films in the first day, one just hopes that the content in there is good enough to result in audience word of mouth catching up.

