Abhishek Bachchan has come a long way in his career and has managed to deliver some noteworthy performances in films like Yuva, Guru and Raavan. But just like the majority of actors who go on record to talk about their dream roles, Abhishek has never opened up on the same. Recently the actor decided to talk about it in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.

The actor is right now gearing up for his next release titled The Big Bull. Ahead of the same, the actor joined Koimoi and opened up on his dream role. While doing that, he remembered an advice Shah Rukh Khan gave him way before he began his run in the films. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Abhishek exactly has to say.

The actor was asked about the fact that he is called an underrated actor in Bollywood, to which Abhishek Bachchan said he doesn’t believe in calling himself an underrated actor. He feels everyone gets what they deserve. Later he was quizzed on what his dream role is, and he shared the advice Shah Rukh Khan gave him once.

Abhishek Bachchan recalled the times in the mid-’90s when he wasn’t an actor. He reminisced the afternoon he spent with Shah Rukh Khan and asking him about his dream role. Abhishek said, “I think that your ideal or your dream role should be the one you are doing at that point of time. Shah Rukh (Khan) had taught me this much before I became an actor. I had the good fortune of spending an afternoon with him in the mid-’90s. I was still a student then. I asked him which is his dream role, and he said, ‘your dream role should always be the one you are shooting for at that point in time. Because if it is not your dream role you are not going to do justice to it, then why are you doing it’.”

Meanwhile, The Big Bull inspired by the Harshad Mehta scam is set to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8 this year.

