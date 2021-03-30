Abhishek Bachchan has revamped his career like never before thanks to OTT. It’s not that the actor was short of projects, but the digital medium is providing him with enough opportunities to prove his acting potential. After leaving everyone jaw-dropped in Breathe 2, the Bachchan lad is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, The Big Bull.

For the unversed, The Big Bull is based on the life and financial scams of Indian stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. As Bachchan has already portrayed a similar sort of role in Guru, everyone expects another brilliant act from him. But this time, he has to cross the benchmark that has been set very high by Pratik Gandhi.

Pratik Gandhi essayed Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 and it’s now one of the best performances to come out of the Indian OTT world. As Abhishek Bachchan is portraying the character based on the same person, comparisons are bound to happen and the Guru actor has the best possible reply to it.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Abhishek Bachchan said, “All my life, I have been compared to the best in the business. It doesn’t frazzle me.” Speaking of The Big Bull vs. Scam 1992, he said, “It’s (Scam) such a well-made show. But in terms of design and intention, series and movies are different disciplines. A web series has the liberty of time, and hence, will have depth and detail. In cinema, you have to make the story pacy. The two shouldn’t be comparable.”

When asked, is it a moral responsibility of writers to not glorify people like Harshad Mehta? Bachchan said, “I don’t know if the moral responsibility of the subject (rests with) the writers. Storytellers shouldn’t bother with morality.”

The Big Bull releases on 8th April 2021 (Disney+ Hotstar).

