Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah and Directed by Kookie Gulati The Big Bull streams exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8th April 2021

After delivering some memorable characters over the course of his career, Abhishek Bachchan is back with yet another spectacular role – this time as stockbroker Hemant Shah in the much awaited movie The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this crime drama is inspired by some of the shocking financial shifts from the late 80s and 90s. The trailer of the movie was released earlier today;

watch it here:

The Big Bull also features an ensemble cast including Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8th April 2021. How excited are you for The Big Bull? Let us know in the comments section below.

