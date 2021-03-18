Mumbai Saga and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are two major Bollywood releases this Friday. After Roohi brought some hope back in the cinemas, these two films will be expected to take the business ahead.

The pandemic is still on and even though vaccine drive has started, the graph of daily increasing cases hasn’t slowed down. Instead, the numbers are only increasing day by day which means the clouds of trouble will be there on both films.

Let’s have a look at the current advance booking scenario of Mumbai Saga and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Mumbai Saga

Mumbai

The hub of Bollywood is also the primary territory for Mumbai Saga. As the title also suggests, the gangster drama is set in the city and hence its maximum revenue will come from here only. However, due to being badly affected by the pandemic, it may not be able to perform in an expected way.

As far as the advance booking is concerned, the film is currently showing less than 5% filling fast shows on Friday. The numbers are a bit better on Saturday and Sunday with 5-10% shows promising healthy occupancies. The booking is almost similar to that of last week release Roohi which performed well wrt the spot bookings. Mumbai Saga will be expected to do the same as it releases tomorrow.

Pune

Pune being close to Mumbai is also showing some promise. There are around 5% good shows in the city for the whole weekend.

Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai & Ahmedabad have no orange shows on BMS yet which means the will be struggling here.

Hyderabad is a bit better compared to these cities but needs to pick up strongly.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty in main roles among others.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Mumbai

The Dibakar Banerjee directorial stars Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra in lead. The film is getting a very limited release this Friday but the sad part is that even in that it’s not showing many filling fast shows.

In Mumbai, there are less than 5% fast filling shows on Friday. The weekend is definitely better with 5-10% orange shows at BMS.

Pune

Pune is almost similar to 5-10% good shows over the whole weekend.

The rest of the cities like Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Chennai are also not promising much for the film as of now. There may be some turnaround tomorrow after the film’s release because a lot of people will believe in spot bookings considering the uncertainties.

