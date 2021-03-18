Madhuri Dixit was definitely the heart of the ’90s. She made million hearts go ‘dhak dhak’ with her beauty and acting skills. But, it was Sanjay Dutt who made way into the diva’s hearts. The tale of their love was not hidden from anyone. But, their love story did not last long and eventually, they had an ugly breakup. But did you know that there was a time when the Saajan actor always followed the dancing queen around and whispered ‘I Love You’?

Sanjay was one such actor whom every girl was crushing on during those days. His affair with Madhuri is still discussed. Although neither of them has ever admitted to it, other people in the industry have always backed the rumours, including the content in the book written by Yasser Usman.

A director from one of the duo’s films (name not taken) was quoted in Yasser Usman’s book ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’. He said: “He was always following Madhuri Dixit around and whispering I love you.”

If this was not enough, in an interview at the time, Madhuri Dixit had said that Sanjay Dutt is the “only guy who makes me laugh all the time”, which sparked the ongoing rumours.

She had said: “My favourite partner is Sanjay Dutt, he’s a real joker… and his stories make me laugh all the time, but he is also a gentleman. Sanju is a fantastic person. He has a loving heart and, in contrast to the widely held view, a good sense of humour. He is the only guy who makes me laugh all the time. He does not play games. He is open and uncomplicated.”

However, the two actors denied their offscreen relationship. During the affair rumours, Sanjay was married to his first wife, Richa Sharma, who was shattered with this news about his husband. In an interview with CineBlitz in December 1992, her sister Ena Sharma, blamed Madhuri for her sister’s separation from her husband.

She said: “Madhuri is so inhuman…I mean Madhuri can get any man she wants. How can she go for a man who’s behaved in such a way with his wife?…I know they are good friends because he’s called her from our house. And he does talk to her brother and her sister here. But we never looked at it as if “okay the guy’s involved with Madhuri”. We’re very open, we’ve always given Sanjay his space,” Sanjay Dutt’s then sister-in-law was quoted as saying.

