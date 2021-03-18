Ever since Deepika Padukone graced Alia Bhatt’s birthday party in her new look, fans have fallen in love and showering praises for the same. Technically, the new look is majorly about the hairdo that she debuted in the recently released Levis ad. But seems like there is a lot to the new hairstyle than just the ad. There is a Pathan connect, and one cannot ignore it.

Not announced officially, but it is a widely known secret by now that Deepika Padukone is a part of Pathan. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. While the Padmaavat actor has already shot for a day or two for the film, the latest update has something to offer about her look. A source has now revealed that she is fixing the new look and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone recently attended Alia Bhatt’s star-studded birthday bash organised by Karan Johar. For the party, Deepika opted for a white dress and let lose her new hair. She looked elegant and chic at the same time and fans loved the same. Now, as per Bollywood Life, Deepika is fixing her hair for the role in Pathan. If you aren’t aware, Deepika is playing a spy in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

A source said that the hairdo is here to stay and Deepika Padukone fans won’t be shocked even if she goes short again. The source said, “Deepika will soon start shooting for Pathan and fixing her hair for the role in the spy thriller will be easier. Even if she does have to go snip-snip, fans will not be too shocked or surprised since they have already seen and loved her in shorter hairdo.”

Meanwhile, Not just Pathan, the source says that Deepika Padukone has given a look test for Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas starrer, and she was in the same hairdo then. Which means the short hair is here to stay? “A look test has been done and at the time Deepika was sporting her current short hair,” the source concluded while talking about Prabhas starrer.

