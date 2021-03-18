We missed watching Arjun Kapoor on our screens amid the pandemic. But the wait is finally over, and the actor is directly returning to the big screens with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film also starring Parineeti Chopra, is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It is slated for a release this Friday.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Arjun. The actor spoke in length about struggling with COVID himself, not having any OTT release amid the pandemic and much more. But now that he’s back, is there a scare of witnessing less footfall for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar due to the COVID scare?

Arjun Kapoor feels Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan led Radhe could be the game-changers. He answered, “You can’t expect things to go back to the level they were before. That’s going to take a while. The next 3-5 months will just be a testing period. With Sooryavanshi, Radhe coming in, these are two films that I feel do inspire a lot of confidence in the PAN India audience to come forward and start watching the films.”

Arjun Kapoor further continued, “There are films coming in now to lead up to that also. So, I feel gradually things will get better. The vaccine rollout is happening, the cases are rising only in very few pockets of the country. The rest of the parts are coping very well.”

The Namaste England actor also feels that Summers is going to bring people on the road. “With a vast population, entertainment will definitely come in as Summers are coming and you would like to step out. Even the kids did not have school or exams this year, Summers are still Summers. I feel, in the next couple of months, by the time monsoon sets in, we will see some reference point of the new normal in terms of box office and the protocols,” concluded Arjun Kapoor.

