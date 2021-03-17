Shah Rukh Khan is one of the superstars in Bollywood who made it big in the industry despite having no godfather. The actor enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but abroad as well. He often conducts ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter to interact with fans and his witty replies take the cake every time.

Advertisement

Fans ask him a number of things from news about his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders to life advice, and SRK was at his candid best during the interaction. However, last year during an Ask Me Anything session, one user asked a hilarious question and King Khan’s humble yet hilarious answer will crack you up.

Advertisement

A Twitter user asked, “Sir mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye, kitne ka padega? (Sir, I want to rent a room in Mannat. How much will it cost?) #AskSRK @iamsrk.” To which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega (It will take 30 years of hard work).”

Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat is in the posh Bandra area of Mumbai. The cost of the bungalow is estimated to be Rs 200 crore as of now. During an interview with Radio Mirchi, Khan revealed that it was the most expensive thing he owned.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Main na Delhi se hoon aur mere paas kabhi ghar nahi tha. Mere maa-baap chal base, toh mujhe ghar ka bada fetish tha, ki mere paas ek bada sa ghar ho. Hum Dilliwale hai, toh humare liye kothi ek normal concept hai. Mumbai mein apartments ka concept hai but Delhi ke andar even if you are not very well to do, sabke paas chhoti-chhoti kothiyaan hoti hai (I am from Delhi and I never owned a house. My parents had passed away, and I really aspired to own a large house of my own. We are Delhiites, and for us, bungalows are the norm. In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not very well off, they still own a small bungalow)”.

Must Read: Mumbai Saga Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: A Pandemic-Struck Mumbai May Play The Spoiler!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube