Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has given us some of the finest films in the gangster genre. Satya, Company and Sarkar are his critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. The director is once again helming a new film in the genre.

Varma is coming up with a new film D Company which is based on the Mumbai based-D Company, headed by Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Interestingly, the ensemble cast of the film did not feature a single star. This led to many wonder why the filmmaker did not cast Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan in his gangster films like Satya.

Ram Gopal Varma has now opened up about it during a conversation with BollywoodLife. The maverick filmmaker said, “Genre films might get a bigger audience if you cast stars, but that’s at the expense of not being honest to the film. In Satya, for example, in 1997, had Shah Rukh or Salman both played Bhiku Mhatre or Satya’s roles, I don’t think it would have been the same film. Even if it worked, it might have worked for different reasons since stars work anyway, but, it wouldn’t have remained the same film because they’d have looked very different. Both Satya and Bhiku Mhatre looked very believable, I could easily believe these guys lived in the chawls or dirty bylanes, which would’ve never looked believable had Shah Rukh and Salman played those parts.”

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma released the first look of the film D Company on Twitter in January. He claimed the film will be “the mother of all gangster films.” In his tweet, he wrote that the film “will tell the story of how DAWOOD IBRAHIM with his BILL GATES like vision, turned a street gang into an INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATION”

Here’s A PEEK into D COMPANY First Look TEASER : The MAHABHARAT OF UNDERWORLD ..Produced by SPARK @SparkSagar1 it is going to tell the story of how DAWOOD IBRAHIM with his BILL GATES like vision,turned a street gang into an INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATION https://t.co/Nff1jm0TGs — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2021

Ram Gopal Varma’s film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

