Mumbai Saga is finally witnessing its theatrical release on Friday. It surely is a celebration call for all the John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi fans. The Sanjay Gupta directorial has been long delayed, thanks to the pandemic which spoilt all our plans. Rohit Roy, Kajal Agarwal will also be seen in prominent roles.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Rohit regarding Mumbai Saga. The actor spoke in length about transforming physically for the film. He also opened up about his bond with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi previously.

Asked about his camaraderie with Kajal Agarwal, Rohit Roy said, “I absolutely love Kajal, I adore the kind of human she is. One kind of wonders if they should actually say it because people might say ‘oh you’re promoting your film, so you’re talking about it.’ But she’s such a lovely girl. I’ve met her a couple of times socially before that. She’s such a little diva from South Bombay but when you see her in Mumbai Saga, she looks the part 1000%.”

Rohit Roy continued, “I used to pull her leg saying ‘devi aa gayi’ because there are temples of her name made in South. She used to blush like a 16-year-old. I find it very easy to work with her. We have a lot of scenes together in the film. I wish her so much luck and love. And I’m sure she’s going to get a lot of out of Mumbai Saga with the role she has played.”

The actor also said that Kajal Agarwal reminds him of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“When she stepped out of the van, I almost didn’t recognize her. She reminds me of Priyanka Chopra from one of our earlier films – Plan. She was opposite us – Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt), I, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri. Kajal reminds of Priyanka Chopra, I don’t know why. Maybe it’s her hard work, diligence or her simplicity. Something about her reminds me of PC very very much,” said Rohit Roy.

