As movies are finally releasing in theatres, the box office battle has once again paced up. This time, it’s not about actors but directors. It’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali vs. Kabir Khan. Both are at a tie in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index. Let’s take a look at it in much detail.

Advertisement

For the unversed, just like Stars’ Power Index or Star Ranking, Directors’ Power Index also works on the film’s entry in 100 crore, 200 crore or other coveted clubs, by any Bollywood filmmaker. It also considers 50 points for each movie if it’s in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Advertisement

Speaking of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the maverick filmmaker is at the 6th position with 550 points. His break up of 550 points includes- 200 points (2 films in 100 crore club), 300 points (1 film in 300 crore club) and 50 points (1 film in top 10 overseas grossers). Kabir Khan is at the 5th position with the same 550 points. His break up includes- 200 points (2 films in 100 crore club), 300 points (1 film in 300 crore club) and 50 points (1 film in top 10 overseas grossers).

Click here to visit Directors’ Power Index.

Kabir Khan has been given one position up over Sanjay Leela Bhansali because Kabir‘s highest-grossing film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) collected more when compared to Bhansali’s highest-grosser, Padmaavat (300.26 crores).

Now, the fight is on between the two as Khan’s 83 is releasing in June, while Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi releases in July. Both films have huge potential commercially and 100 crore is what we expect at a minimum. It will be interesting to see which movie goes past the 200 crore mark at the box office as the conditions aren’t that normal for cinemas.

What’re your thoughts, who will win between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan? Or will it be tie again? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Makers On Location Recce; Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala Almost Confirmed



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube