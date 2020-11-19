Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni will always remain close to our hearts. Despite an actress like Kareena Kapoor Khan being a part of the project, it was Lil Harshaali Malhotra and Salman Khan’s bond that everyone was in awe of. Recently, ‘Munni Itni Badi Hogayi’ went viral on Twitter when grown-up pictures of the actress went all viral on social media.

For the unversed, Harshaali was just 7-year-old when she acted in the Kabir Khan directorial. She plays the role of a Pakistani daughter. The film revolves around how Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Salman) leaves no stones unturned to reconcile her with her parents despite the tensions between the two countries.

Times Of India recently got into a candid conversation with Harshaali Malhotra. The actress revealed about still staying in touch with Salman Khan, her favourite moment on Bajrangi Bhaijaan sets and more.

Asked about her Bollywood plans, Harshaali Malhotra said, “Definitely I want to be an actress as everyone knows. I would love to be back on the big screen as soon as I get a good role and I am hoping to get it soon.”

Harshaali also revealed about being offered multiple movies post Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “Many movies were offered after ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, even from the South but those roles were not as good as Munni. I am capable enough to manage my studies and my passion together. So I will not reject any good role because of my studies,” said the beauty.

When asked if she still is in touch with Salman Khan, Harshaali added, “As he is a busy person, we don’t talk too often. But I definitely wish on his birthday and on different occasions.” She even called the superstar, ‘caring, affectionate, funny and very supportive.’

Harshaali Malhotra also shared that the ATV rides with Kabir Khan and Salman remained her favourite from Bajrangi Bhaijaan sets.

