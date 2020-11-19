The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for one and all. Apart from work being stalled for months, the world is witnessing a disease which ceases to end. Several celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Genelia D’Souza have been a victim of it too. Now, in the latest development, Salman Khan has isolated himself. Below is all the scoop you need.

Advertisement

Salman is currently busy with Bigg Boss 14. The actor recently resumed shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film directed by Prabhudheva also stars Disha Patani in lead. But it seems, after the pandemic halt, Radhe will now witness yet another roadblock.

Advertisement

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan’s personal driver has tested positive for COVID-19. Just not that, two of his staff members has contracted the virus too. The actor has decided to isolate himself for the next 14 days along with his family members.

But what also remains an upsetting consequence, is the cancellation of Salman Khan’s parents – Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s wedding anniversary plans. The family had plans to celebrate the occasion with pomp and show. But it seems, now they will have to postpone all of it.

Furthermore, Salman is also side by side shooting for Bigg Boss 14. Owing to the isolation phase, his availability for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is said to be in question as well now. We have previously multiple times seen Farah Khan coming to rescue. Will the channel opt for a similar solution this time too?

Salman Khan, as well as, the family members will now undergo COVID-19 tests. The results are awaited and all we can hope is the family to be safe and sound.

On the professional front, the superstar is also creating a lot of noise over his presence in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. It is said that the BFFs are planning a grand crossover. With Salman appearing in Pathan, SRK will be doing the vice versa for Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bicchoo Ka Khel Review: Divyenndu Sharma & Syed Zeeshan Quadri Starrer Is Good In Moments



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube