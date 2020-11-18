Bicchoo Ka Khel Review: Star Cast: Divyenndu Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Abhinav Anand, Syed Zeeshan Quadri, Rajesh Sharma, Trishna Mukherjee, Mukul Chadda, Satyajit Sharma, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur

Director: Ashish Shukla

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Comedy

Streaming On: Zee5 & ALTBalaji

Bicchoo Ka Khel Review: What’s The Story? And How’s The Screenplay?

The story starts with Akhil Shrivastav (Divyenndu Sharma) shooting famous advocate Anil Chaubey (Satyajit Sharma) in front of the live audience during a university festival. After killing him, Akhil surrenders himself to the police and that’s when he narrates the story of why and how.

To put it in short, it’s a story of revenge but with multiple twists and turns.

There are a total of 9 episodes in the show and in every episode, there are ample amount of twists. The screenplay of Ghalib Asad Bhopali & Gibran Noorani is fast-paced and doesn’t waste any time. It keeps you on the edge of your seat because after every few minutes because there’s always something happening. Whenever you think that’s the end and the story has reached its conclusion, that’s where it tells you there’s much more to see ahead.

It has its moments where it will blow you away with clever writing but in no time all the shine and glitter goes away. The twists and turns are still there but the show moves ahead with so much speed that it becomes tough to get a grip on it. A fast pace screenplay is always good but it shouldn’t be so fast that the scenes stop leaving any impact on you. A lot of time, the narration looks pretty kiddish and it makes you think if you are watching some kind of a spoof video. The show starts on a very promising note but starts slipping without any relief. Just when you think it will getter better, it only gets worse.

Some of Kshitij Roy’s dialogues are very good but others don’t leave any impact. The background score is just so bad and contributes big time in putting you off. Production values are below the mark and VFX at times looks so poorly done that you don’t want to watch those scenes. The climax is also pretty unsatisfying.

Bicchoo Ka Khel Review: How Are The Performances & Direction

The show boasts of talented stars and their performances make it bearable to a large extent.

Divyenndu Sharma gets only a little different from what he has done in Mirzapur. He is still in that zone and I don’t mind as long as he’s entertaining. His fans will love him in Bicchoo Ka Khel especially mouthing the dialogues with cuss words. I just hope he doesn’t get typecast.

Anshul Chauhan is too good. She lends a very good performance and looks so cute. Her chemistry with Divyenndu is endearing and one of the highlights of the show.

Syed Zeeshan Quadri gives a cracker like performance. He plays a really interesting and entertaining character and nails it. Her chemistry with Prashansa Sharma deserves all the praise & appreciation (pun intended) and often makes you laugh!

Abhinav Anand is a talented actor but he has very little to offer in Bicchoo Ka Khel. Others are good!

Ashish Shukla is one really talented director and he does his job well here too. However, the show disappoints because of uneven writing.

Bicchoo Ka Khel Review: Final Review

Overall Bicchoo Ka Khel can be easily skipped because it’s not one of those series which you can’t miss out on. If you are a huge fan of Divyenndu and don’t mind an average entertainer then go for it.

Rating: 2 Stars



